HERE'S SOME BOOMER ADVICE THAT AGED ABOUT AS WELL AS A CARTON OF MILK 🫠😂

We've all gotten advice from older generations that's meant to be helpful... but sometimes it sounds like it came from someone who's been frozen in time since 1984.

A BuzzFeed roundup asked millennials to share the most baffling pieces of "wisdom" they've ever received, and honestly, some of these belong in a museum.

Like:

🏠 "Just stop going to the movies and you'll be able to buy a house."

Right, because the reason millennials can't afford real estate is that they saw Barbie that one time.

💼 "Walk into a business, hand the manager your résumé, and you'll get hired."

Perfect. I'll just interrupt the manager's Zoom call and ask where they keep the fax machine.

🏡 "Buy a starter home in the expensive part of town."

Fantastic idea. I'll just dip into my secret vault of money.

📞 "Name your company with an A so it appears first in the phone book."

Amazing advice... if your target audience is time travellers.

💍 "Spend $40,000 on your wedding because that's what people do."

Yes, because nothing says "financial stability" like starting a marriage with the same debt as a compact SUV.

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👶 "Don't worry about whether you can afford kids. There's never a perfect time."

True... but daycare now costs roughly the same as a Caribbean vacation.

🚬 And perhaps the most alarming advice of all:

"Less than three cigarettes a day and you're fine."

Which really drives home the point that wisdom doesn't automatically improve with age.

Of course, millennials aren't perfect either.

One day, we'll probably be telling our grandkids, "Back in my day, we had to wait six whole seconds for Netflix to load!"📼😂