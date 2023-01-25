Paris Hilton Is A Mom!

The “Simple Life” star announced on Tuesday that she and her husband Carter Reum have welcomed a baby boy via surrogate.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram Tuesday, Hilton posted a close-up photo of the baby gripping her thumb. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” she wrote.

During an interview with People, Paris revealed that she and her husband wanted to start a family and had begun in-vitro at the height of covid.

Hilton and Reum got engaged in Feb. 2021 after more than a year of dating and tied the knot in a three-day wedding ceremony that November. A longtime friend of the Hilton family, Reum — a Chicago native — is an author, entrepreneur, and started venture capital firm M13.