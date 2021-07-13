Paris Hilton Is Getting Her Own Cooking Show On Netflix!

Paris is returning to TV next month with a new show on Netflix called Cooking with Paris!

Paris took to Instagram to share the news!

The show was picked up by the streaming giant after a successful run on YouTube of the same name!

According to Variety, the format will involve the heiress welcoming famous friends into her kitchen to help her cook using fun gadgets and ingredients. The whole process, from shopping to the finished product, will be featured and according to Netflix, the series will showcase Hilton’s “very newly domesticated side” while she “learns to sauté, sear and zest,” while showing viewers her “culinary expertise (or lack thereof), glam kitchen wardrobe and party-throwing skills with some of her fab celeb friends.”