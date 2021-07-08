PASTA CHIPS ARE NOW A THING
Everywhere Italians are losing their minds, lol!
There’s a fun new food trend taking over TikTok; this time its pasta chips!
You need an air fryer or oven for this one. First, you cook and drain your pasta, then add your favourite seasonings, lots of parmesan cheese, and then put them in the air fryer/oven to crisp up (is that the same as eating dry pasta?).
@feelgoodfoodie##pastachips are my new favorite chips! They’re so good and make the best appetizer! ##pastatiktok ##summertime