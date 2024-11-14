46% of People Are Looking for Fun Pasta Shapes—And Barilla’s Got Something Special for You This Holiday Season

If you’re someone who’s always on the hunt for a new, quirky pasta shape to liven up your meals, you’re not alone.



According to recent stats, 46% of people are actively searching for fun and unique pasta shapes to try. Even more interesting? 54% of people say their interest in new pasta shapes increases depending on the season. And with the holidays fast approaching, it seems like the perfect time for something festive.

Barilla’s New Snowflake Pasta: A Winter Wonderland for Your Plate

Well, pasta lovers, your wish is about to be granted. Barilla, one of the most beloved pasta brands out there, is launching a holiday-themed product that’s sure to delight. Introducing: snowflake-shaped pasta.

Home chefs can capture the essence of the holiday season with memorable recipes such as Creamy Chicken, Broccoli & Barilla Snowfall Pasta.

That’s right—Barilla is bringing a little winter magic to your kitchen with pasta shaped like snowflakes. Each box will feature three distinct snowflake shapes, offering a bit of variety to keep things interesting. While these shapes won’t be quite as unique as actual snowflakes (sorry, no one’s getting their very own one-of-a-kind piece of pasta), they’re sure to add a touch of holiday charm to your meals.

Barilla is kicking off this holiday season with new limited edition Snowfall Pasta.



📲Starting mid-November you can find the limited edition pasta at https://t.co/dYlu1gPZwQ while supplies last.



📍Starting in early December exclusively at Walmart locations nationwide. pic.twitter.com/ZEGzCqNhVY — Markie Devo (@markie_devo) November 12, 2024

Limited-Time Offer: Get It While You Can

Here’s the catch: these festive pasta shapes will only be available for a limited time, starting next month. If you want to try them, you’ll have to head to Walmart, as they’ll be exclusive to the retailer.

Barilla has said that they hope the snowflake pasta inspires moments of togetherness, encouraging families and friends to gather around and create new memories while enjoying a warm, cozy meal. While we’re not entirely sure if pasta will spark that level of magic, we’re intrigued by the concept.

So, whether you’re hosting a holiday dinner or just looking to add some seasonal cheer to your weeknight meals, these snowflake-shaped noodles could be just what you need to kick things up a notch.

Who knew pasta could be so festive?