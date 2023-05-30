Paul Walker was Honoured by his brother Cody who names his newborn son after Him

The Late Paul Walker’s brother, Cody shared that he and his wife Felicia Knox have named their newborn son Paul in honour of the “Fast & Furious” star, who died in 2013.

“Paul Barrett (“Bear”) Walker was born 7 lbs., 4 oz. on Sunday, April 30, in Arizona,” reports People. Twenty-four hours later, the now-parents of three decided on the “perfect” name for their baby boy.

This November will mark the 10 anniversary of Walker’s untimely death.

Cody is also helping to keep his brother’s memory alive through his involvement with FuelFest, which kicks off at Irwindale Speedway in California on June 3.

The motorsports festival celebrates car culture and also raises money for Reach Out Worldwide, a nonprofit charity Paul established in January 2010 after seeing the aftermath of a massive earthquake in Haiti.

Paul’s daughter, Meadow, who was only 15 when her dad died, also helps keep her father’s memory alive by working with the Paul Walker Foundation.