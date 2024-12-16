Paula Abdul and Nigel Lythgoe Quietly Settle Sexual Assault Lawsuit

In a surprising turn of events, the long-standing legal battle between Paula Abdul and Nigel Lythgoe has come to an end. The former American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance personalities have officially settled a lawsuit that made waves earlier this year.

According to court documents, Abdul filed a request for dismissal with prejudice of her 2023 lawsuit, meaning the case cannot be refiled. The suit, which was lodged in Los Angeles County Superior Court, accused Lythgoe of sexual assault and harassment, citing two separate incidents: one in the early 2000s and another in 2015.

Lythgoe, known for his work as a judge and producer on So You Think You Can Dance, denied the allegations in a legal response filed in March 2024, calling the claims "false, despicable, intolerable, and life-changing."

While the terms of the settlement remain confidential, the lawsuit's conclusion comes after much speculation about its role in Lythgoe’s departure from So You Think You Can Dance.

In a statement shared with CNN, Abdul expressed relief and a desire to move forward. “I’m focusing on my future,” she said, leaving behind a difficult chapter in her storied career.

Although the details of their agreement will likely remain private, this settlement closes a case that had stirred up significant attention in both entertainment and legal circles. It marks the end of a contentious dispute between two prominent figures in the entertainment industry, paving the way for both to focus on their next steps.

Stay tuned for updates on Paula Abdul’s next moves as she continues to chart her future beyond this legal drama.