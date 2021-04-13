Paula Abdul Returns To ‘American Idol’

Luke Bryan tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be sitting in on the LIVE show on Monday.

Bryan took to social media to express his disappointment saying,

“I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @AmericanIdol show.” “I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon.”

ABC confirmed the news and also confirms that Paula Adbul would be stepping in alongside Lionel Richie and Katy Perry!

Paula was a judge on the show for the first 10 seasons when Idol aired on Fox.