Are You at Peak Stress This Year? You’re Not Alone!

Feeling like your head is spinning lately? You’re not imagining it. According to new research, the average adult experiences stress overload a whopping 156 times a year—that’s three times a week!

Peak Stress in 2024: Is This the Worst Year Yet?

A recent survey of 2,000 adults revealed that 41% believe they’ve hit their peak stress level for the year already. And while 30% are hopeful their stress will decrease by the year’s end, 25% think it might get worse. Yikes! But here’s a surprising stat: 45% have never taken a mental health or sick day from work just because of stress, even though most agree that 2024 has been particularly rough.

RELATED: New Study Finds That Women Are Least Stressed Out On The Weekend!

What’s Stressing Everyone Out?

Finances, the shaky economy, and physical health are at the top of the list. But that’s not all. Many people are feeling weighed down by the news, especially with the 2024 presidential election and other global issues filling up their feeds. As if that wasn’t enough, cold and flu season is just around the corner, reminding us that self-care is more important than ever.

How Do You Know You’re Stressed?

According to the survey, stress can show up in different ways. Some of the top symptoms include:

Trouble sleeping (42%)

Irritability (37%)

Fatigue (34%)

Headaches (33%)

Feeling worried or paranoid (31%)

Difficulty focusing (30%)

Restlessness (29%)

Racing thoughts (27%)

Brain fog (23%)

Panic attacks (23%)

Sound familiar? You’re not alone!

How Are People Coping?

Everyone has their way of de-stressing. Some popular methods include:

Turning on some music

Watching TV shows or movies

Grabbing a snack

Drinking a cup of tea

While these might seem like simple fixes, sometimes that’s exactly what we need to take the edge off.

Take Care of Yourself!

As stress levels hit their peak, it’s more important than ever to prioritize mental health. Whether it’s scheduling a mental health day, finding new ways to relax, or just acknowledging that it’s okay to feel overwhelmed, self-care is key to making it through this stressful year.