Pee-Wee’s Big Payday: His Famous Bike Just Sold for $125K!

Break out your bow ties and red lipstick — Pee-wee Herman’s legendary bike just sold at auction for a jaw-dropping $125,000!

That’s right, the iconic red cruiser from Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985) officially has a new home.

This isn’t just some knock-off from a toy store. The bike is one of only 14 made for the film, and yes, Paul Reubens rode it in those unforgettable scenes.

The auctioned model has been lightly restored to keep it screen-accurate, complete with those classic streamers, a working tiger siren, and a replica “Property of Pee-wee Herman” tag to seal the deal.

A Symbol of Nostalgia and Joy

Pee-wee’s bike was more than just a mode of transport — it was a character in its own right. It captured the imagination of a generation, showing that riding a bike could still feel like a wild, whimsical adventure, no matter your age.

If you didn’t snag this bike, don’t panic — another original still lives at Bicycle Heaven in Pittsburgh, the world’s largest bike museum. (Yes, that’s a thing!) With over 3,500 rare and quirky rides, it’s Disneyland for cycling nerds.

Paul Reubens, who brought Pee-wee to life, sadly passed away in the summer of 2023, but his legacy and his sweet wheels are rolling on.