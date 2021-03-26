Peeps-Flavoured Pop From Pepsi Is Coming!

Peeps are very popular around this time of year and Pepsi is getting in on the action with a new flavoured drink.

The new drink will be available for a limited time (thank god) and will come in 7.5-ounce yellow, pink and blue Pepsi mini-cans; sold in packs of three.

Naturally, people are reacting on social media. Some fans are totally on board with this new drink, while others are completely grossed out!

The new drinks will be available soon! They should call it Peepsi!