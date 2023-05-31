People are Looking For A Partner That Has The Same Environmental Values…

Listen Live

By Kool Relationships

According to new research, it takes less than 20 minutes for the average person to know if they want a second date.

The survey of 2,000 single adults (who are dating and/or looking for a partner) revealed the average respondent knows whether or not they’d like to see someone again at the 19-minute mark of their first date.

Older respondents have higher standards for a potential partner — 67% of Gen Zers said they have high standards, while 77% of Gen X said the same.

Gen X was born between 1965 and 1980…Gen Z was born between 1996/97 and 2019!

When it comes to the first date itself, physical appearance is important to 44% of respondents, but a greater value is placed on manners, personality and conversational skills.

Results found that while conversational skills are valued, the specific topics of conversation can be a red flag.

The Top Relationship Red Flags

Results found 53% would be turned off if someone brought up sex on a first date, with younger respondents more likely to agree.

Religion and exes were also revealed to be taboo topics for a first date, with about half the panel finding them to be a red flag.

The Environment is hot right now!

Seventy-four percent of respondents are more likely to go on a first date with someone if they’re thought to be sustainable. And 44% have discussed environmental issues while on a first date.

The survey found 82% think it’s important to have a sustainable partner, and 76% find being environmentally friendly an attractive trait in a partner.

Seventy-two percent of respondents believe when couples have a shared commitment to sustainability, they’re more likely to have a successful relationship.

WHAT CONTRIBUTED TO THE ENDING OF A RELATIONSHIP?

  • Clinginess — 43%
  • Overuse of social media — 42%
  • Poor hygiene — 42%
  • Lack of/differing sense of humour — 41%
  • Being too obsessed with their pet — 40%
  • Poor manners — 38%
  • Not liking a specific food — 35%
  • Being too talkative — 31%
  • Being too messy — 25%
  • Never washing the dishes — 18%
  • Never cooking meals — 14%
  • Not being reliable — 14%
  • Being too competitive — 13%
  • Being too negative — 13%
  • Lied about something — 13%
  • Rude to waitstaff — 13%
  • My pet didn’t like them — 12%
  • Bad sex — 12%
  • They didn’t care about being sustainable — 11%
  • Not willing to change — 11%

