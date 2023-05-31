People are Looking For A Partner That Has The Same Environmental Values…

According to new research, it takes less than 20 minutes for the average person to know if they want a second date.

The survey of 2,000 single adults (who are dating and/or looking for a partner) revealed the average respondent knows whether or not they’d like to see someone again at the 19-minute mark of their first date.

Older respondents have higher standards for a potential partner — 67% of Gen Zers said they have high standards, while 77% of Gen X said the same.

Gen X was born between 1965 and 1980…Gen Z was born between 1996/97 and 2019!

When it comes to the first date itself, physical appearance is important to 44% of respondents, but a greater value is placed on manners, personality and conversational skills.

Results found that while conversational skills are valued, the specific topics of conversation can be a red flag.

Results found 53% would be turned off if someone brought up sex on a first date, with younger respondents more likely to agree.

Religion and exes were also revealed to be taboo topics for a first date, with about half the panel finding them to be a red flag.

The Environment is hot right now!

Seventy-four percent of respondents are more likely to go on a first date with someone if they’re thought to be sustainable. And 44% have discussed environmental issues while on a first date.

The survey found 82% think it’s important to have a sustainable partner, and 76% find being environmentally friendly an attractive trait in a partner.

Seventy-two percent of respondents believe when couples have a shared commitment to sustainability, they’re more likely to have a successful relationship.

