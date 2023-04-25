People Are Losing Their Minds Over How Parmesan Cheese Is Made

It turns out that one of the most beloved and iconic cheeses, Parmesan, is made using animal rennet.

If you’re not sure what that is, prepare your stomachs…



WHAT IS RENNET

It’s the enzyme that comes from the stomach of a calf, lamb or goat-yes baby animals.

Parmesan cheese is always made with animal rennet because cheeses from a specific location need to follow a consistent recipe to use the name…

Parmesan Cheese is said to have originated in the region of Parma-Reggio Italy. The creator of this cheese needed to find a way to extend the self-life of the large quantity of milk they were producing!



HOW RENNET IS USED…

The rennet is then taken and dried so it becomes solid.

Then when it’s time to make the cheese, the rennet is then rehydrated in water.

This liquid is then added to milk which is then churned to make cheese.

The rennet is the ingredient that helps break the solid particles in milk away from the water content to form a solid mass, allowing curds to form.



THERE ARE ALTERNATIVES…

So, what’s a cheese lover to do?

If the whole animal rennet thing doesn’t sit right with you but you’re not ready to give up cheese altogether, don’t fear – there are other naturally occurring and more ethical options available.

Thankfully, modern technology has allowed for non-animal rennet to be developed, with some cheese brands using rennet derived from plants.

Some cheesemakers even use microbial rennet, which comes from bacteria and fungi.

Of course, you could also seek out plant-based cheese alternatives altogether, such as vegan cheeses.

