People in Arizona Are Licking Toads (Yes, Really)

Sometimes the internet makes us question humanity — and this is one of those times.

After heavy rain in Arizona, a bunch of rare toads have appeared… and some people are licking them to get high.

🐸 Dangerous Toads Are Popping Up After the Rain

The Sonoran Desert toad (also called the Colorado River toad) has been spotted all over Phoenix after the recent rainfall.

These big, squishy creatures secrete a powerful toxin that contains 5-MeO-DMT, a hallucinogenic compound also found in ayahuasca.

But before anyone gets ideas — that toxin isn’t for fun. It’s a neurotoxin, and it can be deadly if you ingest or even lick it. Officials from the Banner Poison Control and Drug Information Center say some people have tried to do just that for a psychedelic experience, and it can cause serious illness, seizures, or worse.

🍄 Mushrooms Are Causing Problems Too

It’s not just the toads — the wet weather has also brought an explosion of mushrooms in local parks and backyards. Poison control experts warn that it’s nearly impossible to tell which ones are safe and which are toxic.

Some wild mushrooms can cause extreme stomach pain or liver damage even in small amounts.

🚫 Bottom Line

Between the toxic toads and mystery mushrooms, it’s best to admire Arizona’s rainy-day wildlife from a safe distance. Because if your weekend plans include “frog licking,” you might want to rethink your life choices.