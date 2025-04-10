More People Are Choosing Pets Over Kids

It’s official: More and more people are trading diaper duty for dog walks.

Parenting is no small task — and in today’s world, some folks are saying “no thanks” to babies and “yes please” to fur babies.

A new study has confirmed what millennials and Gen Zers have been hinting at for years: Dog ownership is rising, and birth rates are declining. Coincidence? Not so much.

Since 1996, the number of dogs in U.S. homes has jumped by 37 million, far outpacing the number of children being born.

The study suggests that in Western societies, where people feel the strain of less family support and fewer close-knit communities, dogs (and cats!) fill emotional gaps once occupied by children, partners, or extended family.

Let’s be real — a dog doesn’t judge your life choices; it just wants belly rubs and snacks.

And while this shift might have grandparents clutching their pearls, pet parents are unapologetic. Dogs are loyal, don’t backtalk, and never ask to borrow the car.

A cheeky list floating around the internet points out some undeniable perks of pups over partners:

Dogs are always thrilled when you walk through the door — even if you're late.

They don’t care if you mix up their name.

They encourage floor clutter.

You’ll never get a guilt trip about forgetting an anniversary.

And if they ever leave? They don’t take half your stuff.

Of course, it’s all in good fun — but there’s a deeper truth here, too. People are redefining family, fulfillment, and connection, and for many, that starts with a wagging tail and four furry paws.

So if your life plan includes matching sweaters with your golden retriever instead of baby onesies, you’re far from alone.