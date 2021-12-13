Almost Half Of People Surveyed Has Discovered a Song that was Released over a decade ago, thanks to social media…

Among those polled, these unearthed hits include “Purple Rain” by Prince, “Hotel California” by The Eagles, “The Boy is Mine” by Brandy and Monica, as well as viral songs found on TikTok such as “Rasputin” by Boney M. and “Beggin,” which was recently covered by Måneskin.

When people find older songs on social media this makes them feel nostalgic…

This sentiment was very high among Gen Z with nearly 70% stating they have recently discovered an iconic song from a decade ago for the first time while over two-thirds are rediscovering classics from their past.

Related: You’re cool if you listen to this type of music…

Results also found that six in 10 adults feel like they were born in the wrong era because of their taste in music, including nearly 80% of Gen Z. For most, the era that best matches their music preferences was the 2000s.

Six in 10 have also discovered a new artist or song after watching a TV show or movie. Some cited music-specific shows such as “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice,” while others were inspired by “F9,” and binge-worthy favourites like “Bridgerton” and even “Squid Game.”

Most respondents said social media is the main way they usually discover new tunes, along with recommendations from streaming services.

I discovered music via movie soundtracks!

WHAT MOVIES OR SHOWS HAVE INFLUENCED NEW MUSIC DISCOVERIES?

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Euphoria”

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

“Lucifer”

“Money Heist”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Ted Lasso”

“Saturday Night Live”

“The Umbrella Academy”

“Yellowstone”

SONGS FROM OVER A DECADE AGO THAT HAVE BEEN RECENTLY DISCOVERED

“A Song for Mama” by Boyz II Men

“Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor

“Jump” by Van Halen

“Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi

“Obsessed” by Mariah Carey

“Poker Face” by Lady Gaga

“Push It” by Salt-N-Pepa

“Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees

“Umbrella” by Rihanna

“What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong

ARTISTS THAT PEOPLE REDISCOVERED IN THE PAST TWO YEARS