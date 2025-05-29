Wait… People Are Googling How to Spell “Bro”?

The Scripps National Spelling Bee finals are airing tomorrow on the ION network — and this year marks its 100th anniversary. To celebrate, Google dug into the top trending “how to spell” searches over the past month, and let’s just say… It’s a mix of the obvious, the questionable, and the downright hilarious.

Words We Should Know By Now

Let’s start with the classics — words that show up in every birthday card or email to HR but still trip us up:

Congratulations Appreciation Florida (Yes, the state. No, we don’t know why either.) Amazing Camouflage (Okay, we get this one — that “ou” combo is tricky.)

But where does it get fun? Google also looked at slang terms, we have no clue how to spell. Some of them are only three letters long. Yes, seriously.

The Slang Spell Check Struggle

Here are a few of the top slang terms we’ve all embarrassingly Googled how to spell:

Bro – Yup, in Minnesota, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Hawaii, “B-R-O” topped the spelling searches. Maybe people are confusing it with “bruh” (aka California surfer energy)?

– Yup, in Minnesota, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Hawaii, “B-R-O” topped the spelling searches. Maybe people are confusing it with “bruh” (aka California surfer energy)? Bougie – That’s B-O-U-G-I-E. Not “boojie” or “boujay.”

– That’s B-O-U-G-I-E. Not “boojie” or “boujay.” Lowkey – One word. Not “low key.” Embrace the chaos.

– One word. Not “low key.” Embrace the chaos. Tryna – As in, “I’m tryna figure out how to spell tryna.”

– As in, “I’m tryna figure out how to spell tryna.” Naw – That’s N-A-W, not to be confused with “gnaw” unless you’re a beaver.

– That’s N-A-W, not to be confused with “gnaw” unless you’re a beaver. Tea – It’s T-E-A, not T-E-E. Unless you’re hitting the golf course or discussing T-shirts.

And then there’s Oregon, where people are searching “Twiner.” That one’s got everyone confused. It could mean someone who braids twine… or just someone who wore the same outfit as you and now you’re “twinners.” Either way, we’re not judging.

Even in the age of autocorrect, we’re all still just out here typing “how to spell bougie” at 2 AM. It’s fine. You're not alone. Just don’t miss the Spelling Bee finals — where the real pros flex their S-P-E-L-L-I-N-G skills.