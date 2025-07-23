9% of People Hate Kiss-Cams — Including (Allegedly) One Former CEO 😬💋

Ah, the kiss-cam — that awkward arena tradition where romance meets public pressure and mild stage fright. You’re just trying to enjoy your popcorn, and suddenly, you’re on a Jumbotron, being silently peer-pressured into smooching your seatmate in front of 20,000 strangers. Cute… or nightmare fuel?

According to a new poll:

11% of people say they love kiss-cams

of people say they love kiss-cams 26% like them

like them 19% dislike them

dislike them 9% hate them

hate them And 35% are like, “Meh.”

So basically, the kiss-cam is the pineapple-on-pizza of stadium entertainment: polarizing, a little weird, and best approached with caution.

Older Folks? Not So Into It

The poll found that older adults are less likely to enjoy kiss-cams than younger folks — probably because they’ve lived through enough awkward moments and don’t need their affection publicly projected in HD.

Also? 12% of people have recognized someone on a kiss-cam before (nosy much?), and 3% say they’ve personallybeen caught on one. Which means yes, there’s a chance your high school ex saw you make out with your situationship on the scoreboard at a Leafs game. RIP to your dignity.

The Coldplay Connection 🎤❤️

This whole conversation sparked up again thanks to that viral Coldplay “not-a-kiss-cam” moment, where Chris Martin sings to couples in the crowd and may or may not have exposed a secret office fling. Oops.

It’s not technically a kiss-cam, but let’s be honest — it has the same chaotic energy.