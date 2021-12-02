Listen Live

People Of The Year!

This year, one of the people includes a teacher!

By Dirt/Divas

Dolly Parton, gymnast Simone Biles, and actress Sandra Oh will be featured on the magazine covers of the issue.

 

 

 

Also named Juliana Urtubey, who teaches Pre-K through fifth grade was named the National Teacher of the Year becoming the first Nevada teacher to receive the honour.

 

 

According to People magazine, “all led the way in their respective fields, helping make the world a little bit better every step of the way.”

 

 

 

