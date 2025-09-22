The Rise of “Pocket-Packing”: When Freebies Go Too Far

Inflation has everyone cutting corners, but some folks are cutting corners and cleaning out the condiment station. Welcome to the bizarre new dining trend known as “pocket-packing.”

This isn’t about bringing home your leftover breadsticks from Olive Garden. Nope.

We’re talking about diners stuffing their pockets with ketchup packets, straws, napkins, sugar, and sometimes entire fistfuls of plastic utensils—like they’re stocking an underground bunker for the condiment apocalypse.

RELATED: THE THREE HEALTHIEST AND LEAST HEALTHY CONDIMENTS

Freebies Aren’t Actually Free

Sure, it feels harmless to grab an extra packet of mayo for later, but when enough people pocket-pack, restaurants start to notice. And those costs add up.

One restaurant owner explained it bluntly: “Nothing is truly free—it’s a courtesy. Like the shopping cart. We provide these items to make your visit more pleasant, not so you can refill your kitchen drawer.”

Imagine It at Home…

To put it into perspective, picture this:

A guest leaves your house with a couple of rolls of toilet paper tucked under their arm.

Or they casually snag a handful of tampons from your bathroom cabinet “for later.”

Awkward, right? That’s basically what pocket-packing looks like to restaurants.

The Bottom Line

Grabbing a couple of ketchup packets? Totally fine. But walking out with enough condiments to start your own food truck? That’s crossing the line.

So next time you’re tempted to fill your purse with straws, remember: you’re not saving money, you’re starring in your own low-budget heist movie. And trust us, no one wants to be the Napkin Bandit of Tim Hortons.