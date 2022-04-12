Survey Finds That The Majority of People Think They Have The Skills To ‘live off the land’

It appears that people are growing an overinflated ego!

Two-thirds of those surveyed are confident they could “live off the land” if all other alternatives had become exhausted.

One-third of the armchair farmers think they could even last over a year self sufficiently.

The survey interviewed people living in rural and urban areas and found that two-thirds from both walks of life say they “would have no problem” growing their produce if grocery stores suddenly shut down.

Of the two groups’ surveys, it was ironically the city dwellers who were the most confident self-sustaining farmhands with 72% of urban and suburbanites saying they would crush the farm life.

But even those not ready to open their own farmer’s market are taking steps to become literally homegrown.

The survey found that eight in 10 people believe possessing a “green thumb” is a needed survival skill, which inspired 42% of them to begin growing their produce. Even 31% said they’ve caught interest in raising livestock.

Since the pandemic hit, one in five confessed to leaving their cities and surrounding suburbs for a rural setting with almost 70% more wanting to do the same for a plethora of reasons.

Of that ambitious grouping, the results showed that 61% would leave because the great outdoors is more peaceful, 49% call it less stressful and 45% flat out said it’s a cheaper cost of living.

