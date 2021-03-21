‘Pepsi Mango’ Is Here!

Pepsi just announced a brand new flavour, Mango! The new flavour should be on store shelves in the next week or two.

So what does THAT taste like? They say ‘Bright citrus and rich caramel notes’ with Pepsi as a cola base.

The new flavour will also be the first time that Pepsi has released both a regular and zero sugar version at the same time. Something they say is driven by a growing preference for sugar-free offerings.

It will be available in regular and zero sugar varieties and in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans or 20-ounce bottles.