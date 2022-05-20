“PEPSI-RONI” PIZZA WITH PEPSI-INFUSED PEPPERONI IS HERE!

In honour of National Pizza Party Day (May 20th), Pepsi worked with the Culinary Institute of America and came up with Pepsi-infused PEPPERONI. (???)

They’re calling it “Pepsi-Roni.” They say Pepsi adds a “citrusy sweetness” to it. New Yorkers can try it as of May 20th at a pizza place in Lower Manhattan. Then they’re planning to offer it up in other cities soon, but haven’t said where yet.

For everyone who can’t try it, they’re doing two different pizza-related deals today (May 20th): You can get $5 off a DoorDash pizza order if you buy a Pepsi with it.

And you can get $3 back if you post a photo of yourself with pizza and a Pepsi on social media with the hashtag “BetterWithPepsi.” You also have to text “PEPSIANDPIZZA” to the number 81234 along with your receipt.

Although mainly thought of as an Italian dish, pizza has seemingly existed forever. The ancient Greeks used to flavour their flatbread with oils, herbs, and cheese, while Persian soldiers used to bake their pizzas on the hot surfaces of their shields.

Traditional pizza is also known as Neapolitan pizza, and it originates—as the name suggests—from Naples, around the middle of the 16th century.

Italian immigrants later introduced the dish to their new American compatriots, and eventually, pizza became the savoury crowd-pleaser we know it to be today.