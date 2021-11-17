“Every Breath You Take” is the Perfect Song, According to Science!

The Police released “Every Breath You Take” in 1983 and who would have thought that this would be the most perfect song ever!

The track topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts for eight weeks when it was released. And today it plays on — the soundtrack to parties, weddings or trips to the grocery store.

In a study published this week by The Royal Society, researchers at Aarhus University in Denmark analyzed streaming data for nearly 4 million songs on Spotify to see if there was a pattern to the types of music we listen to over a 24-hour period.

Researchers found five distinct time blocks throughout the day.

Those five-time blocks were morning, afternoon, evening, night, and late night/early morning. And what researchers found was each block had different musical qualities.

In the morning block, slow but energetic songs dominated. Like Robbie Wiliams, for example!

Louder, faster songs ruled in the afternoon. Think “Only Girl (In The World)” by Rihanna.

Danceable music ruled in the evening! But researchers found the song that could float through all five-dayparts…

The Police “Every Breath You Take”