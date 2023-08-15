Listen Live

Pet Myths Pet Parents Still Believe 

By Kool Pets

According to new research, 92% of pet parents still fall for myths about their furry friends…

A survey of 2,000 dog and cat owners looked at some of the most common pet-related myths people still believe.

Here are the myths…

68% of dog parents didn’t know that a wagging tail doesn’t always signal happiness, it can also signify interest and alertness.

38% falsely believe that a cold, wet nose means a dog is healthy. In reality, a wet nose can simply be a result of a dog licking it, which can improve their sense of smell.

42% of cat parents incorrectly believe that their feline friends can see in complete darkness. While cats can see in very low light, they cannot see in total darkness.

Swim School For Dogs Is Making A Splash

41% believe that cats always land on their feet even though a cat’s ability to land on four paws can be contingent on its overall health and wellness.

28% of dog parents believe that homemade pet foods are healthier for dogs than store-bought.

23% of pet parents believe animals should go to bed on a full stomach.

