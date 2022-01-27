PETA Wants To Replace Punxsutawney Phil With A Hornet’s Nest for Groundhog Day

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is making a statement in hopes of changing the 134-year-old Groundhog Day tradition in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

PETA hopes to retire Punxsutawney Phil, and his companion Phyllis, to a more reputable sanctuary.

PETA did offer up some alternatives instead of using the famous groundhog. The organization suggested that the chirps of crickets, the height of hornets’ nests and looking at the thickness of regional apple skins can keep Punxatawney a tourist destination for weather forecasting.

Related: PETA Wants to Replace Punxsutawney Phil With A Robot…

An idea was also suggested involving a persimmon tree and holding an annual ceremony to check the seeds. According to PETA, the seeds are accurate in weather prediction roughly 25-percent of the time, not too far off from Phil’s average.

Groundhog Day is Wednesday, February 2nd.