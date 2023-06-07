Pete Davidson Blasts PETA Over New Dog

PETA had a lot to say about Pete buying a Cavapoo from a pet store. They essentially tried to shame him because Pete didn’t get the dog from one of the many overcrowded shelters.

“Tragically, Pete didn’t seek out a borough-born mutt from a city animal shelter, because a scrappy New Yorker with charm, personality, and unconventional handsomeness could have been his perfect match,” Daphna Nachminovitch, the senior VP of cruelty investigations at PETA, told TMZ after the Saturday Night Live alum was seen purchasing a Cavapoo puppy last month from Citipups in Manhattan with his current girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders.

“My mom’s f—ing dog who is 2 years old died a week before so we’re all so sad, so I had to get a specific dog,” he said in the voicemail, obtained by TMZ, emphasizing that the dog was for his grieving mother.

“So why don’t you do your research before you f—ing create news stories for people because you’re boring.” Pete ended the voicemail in a very harsh way saying “F— you and suck my d—.”

But PETA wasn’t backing down, telling TMZ, “If Pete had done his research, he would know that there’s no such thing as a hypoallergenic dog, that at least a quarter of dogs in shelters are purebreds, and that Petfinder has listings for homeless dogs of every breed under the sun, including the one he purchased.”

Davidson then offered up an apology, and that he was sorry for his outburst.

“I haven’t seen my mom and sister cry like that in over 20 years. I was trying to cheer up my family. I was already upset that (Citipups) had filmed me without my permission or acknowledgement. Then this organization (PETA) made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse. I am upset. It was a poor choice of words. I shouldn’t have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family.”

When the dog died, Pete took to social media with a very sad post.