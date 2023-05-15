Pete Davidson Gives His Mom The Same Gift Every Year For Mother’s Day

Pete and his mom, Amy were on the podcast ‘Good Housekeeping’ and were reminiscing about his childhood.

Pete, whose firefighter dad Scott died during the 9/11 terror attack with the rest of his unit, said: “Mother’s Day is an important holiday in my household. We’re a close family, and growing up, my sister and I always tried to make things special, although I wasn’t always good at it.

So how did Pete make his mom feel special every year? He bought Mom Britney Spears perfume.

Mom, Amy says she never wore it, but it’s the thought that counts.

Pete’s new show ‘Bupkis’, which premiered on 4 May on Peacock is based on his real life and features Edie Falco as his mother and Joe Pesci with Pete playing himself.