Pete Davidson Crashes His Car Into the Side of A House 

No one was hurt!

By Dirt/Divas

According to reports, Comedian Pete Davidson drove into the side of a house in Beverly Hills Saturday night with his actress girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders riding shotgun.

According to police, speed was a factor when Pete crashed his Mercedes after he jumped a curb, ran down a fire hydrant and skidded across the front lawn before slamming into the corner of the house.

Pete Davidson Is In Drama Therapy!

The siding on one corner of the house was broken and pushed inward, according to photos of the damage.

No drugs or alcohol were believed to be a factor. 

