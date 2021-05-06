Pete Davidson Is Having Some Tattoos Removed In Order To Get More Film Roles

Pete says he’s tired of spending hours in makeup in an effort to cover his tattoos for a role.

Pete has already landed roles in The King of Staten Island (a movie based on his life) and in The Suicide Squad but is thirsty for more.

Pete told Seth Meyers during an interview on Late Night that he really loves acting and never thought he’d have the opportunities he’s now getting.

“You have to get there three hours earlier to cover all your tattoos, because for some reason, people in movies, don’t have them that much.”

Pete says removing the body art is worse than when it goes on.