Pete Davidson Says It Will Take Two More Years To Remove His Tattoos

The SNL star recently admitted that he’s made some questionable choices in the past, and some of them need removing!

During an interview for a new campaign for Smartwater, Davidson says the removal process is painful and requires a lot of healing in between.

Pete has said recently that he was getting a few tattoos removed to help him secure movie roles.

Pete says that by the time he’s 30, they should all be gone.

Davidson recently teamed up with the waterline to help launch the first-ever Rehydration Day — an entire day dedicated to getting Americans rehydrated and replenished after the July 4th weekend.