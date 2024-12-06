Pete Davidson Spills the Beans on His SNL Salary—and It's Shockingly Low

Pete Davidson may have become a household name during his time on Saturday Night Live (SNL), but his paycheck for those eight seasons? Let’s just say it didn’t exactly scream "celebrity lifestyle."

In a recent video for New York Magazine, Davidson joined other SNL stars and alumni to chat about their "biggest indulgences" after landing a spot on the iconic sketch comedy show. But instead of flashy purchases, Davidson had a very different perspective:

"Do you guys know what they pay us?" he quipped. "It’s like three grand an episode. I think I got dinner."

For context, Saturday Night Live airs up to 22 episodes each season, meaning that cast members like Davidson earn around $66,000 a year. Not bad—until you remember it’s based in New York City, one of the most expensive places to live.

Davidson’s revelation has fans buzzing online, with many expressing shock at how little the cast is paid for the gruelling work that goes into making live television magic. Despite the low wages, Davidson spent eight years on the show, from 2014 to 2022, becoming one of the show’s standout stars.

Who’s Hosting SNL Next?

Now in its 50th season, SNL is continuing to draw big names. This weekend, Gladiator II star Paul Mescal will take on hosting duties with musical guest Shaboozey. Later this month, comedy legends Chris Rock and Martin Short will close out the year as hosts on Dec. 14 and Dec. 21, respectively.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Global. While Davidson’s era on the show may be over, his candid salary confession is a reminder that even in showbiz, the grind is real!