Peter Dinklage Speaks Out About Snow White Reboot

Disney announced that Rachel Zegler who was in the recent remake of “West Side Story” would now play Snow White in the live-action reboot of the 1937 film.

Emmy award winning actor Peter Dinklage isn’t sure it should.

In a recent interview Dinklage raised some questions about the film that is now 85 years old and said “I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. You’re still telling the story of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.’ Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me.” “You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that f—— backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f— are you doing man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough.”

He went on,