Photos of Bob Saget’s Hotel Room Have Been Released

Bob was found dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel room on January 9th. Bob had been in the area for a stand-up show in Jacksonville.

The cause of death was ruled accidental from a fall resulting in “blunt head trauma.”

The photos released of the Ritz-Carlton hotel room show some of Saget’s items including rental car keys, personal effects, as well as his clothing in a closet.

Additional pictures show the layout of the room and more of Saget’s items.

Over 100 pictures were taken as part of the investigation. Bodycam footage was also released as well as what is believed to be one of the last photos of Saget seen alive, in which he posed with a hotel valet.

The living room of Bob Saget’s hotel room.(Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

Earlier this month, a Florida judge permanently sealed Saget’s autopsy records after his widow, Kelly Rizzo, and his daughters filed a lawsuit seeking to bar the release of records related to the death investigation.

Related: Bob Saget’s family Win Court Injunction To Block The Release of Records Linked To His death!