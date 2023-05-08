Phrases Young People Just Don’t Get!

Gen Z youngsters are struggling with phrases that Gen X and millennials use.

Nearly half of Gen Z are baffled by common phrases such as ‘cut the mustard and ‘rule of thumb according to a new study.

Those under 26 years old say they are more comfortable with modern workplace language like “helicopter thinking”, “take this offline” and “quiet quitting”, according to a study by visualization platform Rethinkly.

The study says that the older general needs to directly align themselves with the younger generation’s speak to achieve better company morale, productivity and commitment.

Top Baffling phrases:

Beating a dead horse

Rule of thumb

back to the grind

Take the bull by its horns

Cut the mustard

What’s your beef?

Let sleeping dogs Lie

Burning the midnight oil

Throw in the towel

Bite the bullet