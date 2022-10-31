Picking Your Nose May Cause Dementia!

A recent study has found a link between the bacteria linked to late-onset dementia can enter the central nervous system, meaning your nose.

The researchers announced the discovery on Friday.

The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, shows that viruses and bacteria can bypass the blood barrier by taking a shortcut directly to the brain via the olfactory nerve.

Loss of smell is an early indicator of Alzheimer’s disease, say the researchers, so smell tests could potentially help provide an earlier diagnosis.