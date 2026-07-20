The Beloved "Pigeon Lady" from Home Alone 2 Has Passed Away

If you grew up in the '90s, this one is going to sting a little.

Brenda Fricker, the Irish actress who warmed all of our hearts as the Pigeon Lady in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, has died at the age of 81.

Sure, she won an Oscar for playing Christy Brown's mother in My Left Foot alongside Daniel Day-Lewis, becoming the first Irish actress to take home an Academy Award.

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But let's be honest...

To an entire generation, she'll always be the woman who convinced Kevin McCallister that talking to strangers in Central Park was somehow a really good idea.

Her scenes with Macaulay Culkin turned what could have been just another Christmas comedy into something surprisingly heartfelt. She proved that sometimes the kindest person in New York is the one covered in pigeons.

And let's face it... Without the Pigeon Lady, Harry and Marv might've actually caught Kevin.

She wasn't the loudest character in the movie. She didn't throw bricks, set booby traps or scream aftershave into the mirror.

She just quietly stole every scene she was in.

Brenda Fricker leaves behind an incredible career spanning decades, but for many of us, she'll forever be remembered as the woman who taught us not to judge a book... or a person covered in hundreds of birds.

Rest in peace, Pigeon Lady. 🕊️❤️