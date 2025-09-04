Pink Battles E. Coli With Red Wine & Mom Power 🍷🎤

Pink’s summer getaway took a not-so-glam turn after she picked up an uninvited guest: E. coli. Yep, nothing says “vacation vibes” like fighting off a bacteria that basically sets up camp in your gut.

Vacation… Interrupted

The pop star (full name Alecia Moore) shared that she ended up on the couch with an IV drip, healing from the infection. But in true Pink fashion, she wasn’t about to let bacteria kill her buzz. She posted a snap looking relaxed, sipping on red wine with her feet kicked up.

“When you go on vacation and have food and E. coli decides to move into your gut, you kill it with friends and daughters and red wine,” she wrote. Also helping? A vitamin IV that looked like it came straight from a bougie wellness spa.

What’s The Deal With E. Coli Anyway?

According to the CDC, E. coli bacteria are basically everywhere—food, water, animals, and, grossly enough, intestines. Some types are harmless, but the not-so-cute versions can lead to diarrhea, UTIs, pneumonia, or even sepsis. (Basically: not the kind of souvenir you want to bring home from vacation.)

RELATED: “Cover Me In Sunshine” by P!nk: A Song That Radiates Positivity

Back To Business Soon

Pink just wrapped her massive Trustfall Tour last fall, so luckily, this run-in with bad bacteria happened post-tour. Here’s hoping she bounces back fast—because if anyone can turn an E. coli infection into a rock-star moment with a glass of red, it’s Pink. 💪🍷✨