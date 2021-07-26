PINK Lends Support And Money To Norwegian Women’s Handball Team Over Sexist Bikini Rule’

Pink says that she will pay the fines after the Norwegian women’s handball team wore shorts instead of bikini bottoms at a competition earlier this year.

According to the current rules, female athletes must wear bikini bottoms “with a close fit and cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg.” Men, however, are allowed to wear shorts as long as four inches above their knees as long as they are “not too baggy.”

The ladies won bronze at the competition but were fined 150 Euros each for not wearing the proper attire.

Since the story has gone viral, officials say that they will be making changes.