Pink Releases New Song ‘All I Know So Far’

“All I Know So Far” is a sneak peek of what is come off of the superstar’s next project titled, All I Know So Far: Setlist, which is set to debut on May 21.

 

All I Know So Far: Setlist will showcase live recordings from P!NK’s critically acclaimed 2019 Beautiful Trauma World Tour, as well as her MTV Video Vanguard Award Speech, and her track “Cover Me In Sunshine” featuring her daughter, Willow.

 

P!NK’s new project arrives just before the artist is set to accept the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

