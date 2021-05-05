PINK Will Receive The ICON Award During The Billboard Music Awards

The Billboard Music Award will take place in LA on May 23rd marking the first time in five years that the badass mom and artist will be on the Billboard stage.

The Awards will be hosted by A Jonas this year!

The superstar will be the 10th artist to be awarded the Icon title, and P!nk will be the youngest recipient ever. Previous winners of the award include Neil Diamond, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Cher, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, and Garth Brooks.

The Icon Award “recognizes outstanding artists who have achieved excellence on the Billboard charts and have made an indelible mark on the music industry itself.”