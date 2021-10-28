Pixar Releases Trailer for ‘Lightyear’

‘Lightyear’ is an origin story about the beloved hero Buzz.

“The sci-fi action-adventure presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy—introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans,” according to the film’s synopsis.

Toy Story fans, get ready – Disney and Pixar released the trailer for their upcoming film, Lightyear, the astronaut who inspired Woody’s beloved toy (voiced by Chris Evans).

Lightyear is set to premiere in theatre on June 17, 2022.