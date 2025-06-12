A Playlist to Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Brian Wilson

The world lost a true music legend this week with the passing of Brian Wilson, co-founder and creative genius behind The Beach Boys, at the age of 82.

Known for his unmistakable harmonies, rich songwriting, and iconic California sound, Wilson shaped generations of music lovers — and the soundtrack to countless summers.

As fans and streaming platforms alike celebrate his legacy, here’s a playlist of must-listen Beach Boys tracks to honour Brian Wilson’s life, creativity, and coastal spirit.

🎵 The Essential Brian Wilson Playlist

1963: "Surfin’ U.S.A."

The Beach Boys’ breakout hit — and arguably the song of every summer ever. With its twangy guitars and endless wave of good vibes, this track cemented their status as the kings of the surf rock scene and gave us all a taste of California, no matter how cold it was in Canada.

1963: "Be True to Your School" (Personal fave)

A rally cry for school pride, with that signature Beach Boys harmony. It’s sweet, slightly goofy, and pure early-'60s charm.

1964: "Don’t Worry Baby"

Heartfelt and tender, this one plays like a response to The Ronettes’ “Be My Baby.” It’s been featured in more films than we can count — and for good reason. It’s emotionally perfect.

1965: "California Girls"

This sun-soaked anthem would go on to inspire artists for decades (including Katy Perry’s own candy-coated version). But no one captured the golden girl glow quite like the Beach Boys did first.

1966: "Wouldn’t It Be Nice"

Pure dream pop. This track, from the Pet Sounds album, blends innocence, longing, and harmonies so tight they feel like a warm hug.

1967: "Good Vibrations"

Often considered Wilson’s magnum opus, “Good Vibrations” was a massive leap in studio experimentation and sound layering, and still gives us chills. It’s psychedelic, emotional, and unforgettable.

🌊 Final Thoughts

Brian Wilson’s music was more than catchy — it was transformative. He gave the world a sound that could make any place feel like the beach, even in the middle of a snowstorm. His songs celebrated youth, love, dreams, and the eternal pull of the ocean.

Whether you’re blasting “California Girls” in the car or swaying to “Don’t Worry Baby” in your kitchen, there’s no wrong way to remember him. Just hit play — and feel the good vibrations.