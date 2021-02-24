I knew keeping my kid’s Pokemon cards would pay off!

Pokémon cards are all the rage again. And some people are bringing in hundreds of thousands of dollars for their old collections.

One YouTuber posted a video about selling a single card for 200k, and the frenzy started there.

Stores are selling through new packs in minutes. Zack Browning, a well-known Pokémon card collector says he could easily get a million bucks for his stash in a second.