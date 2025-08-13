Gotta Catch ’Em All… Then Chuck the Nuggets?

McDonald’s Japan tried to serve up a side of nostalgia with its latest Happy Meal promo featuring Pokémon cards — but things took a dark, greasy turn when adult collectors swarmed the stores like a Snorlax at an all-you-can-eat buffet.

The “Happy Sets” (what Japan calls their Happy Meals) came with a toy, like a mini Pikachu, and a highly sought-after Pokémon card. Naturally, chaos ensued. According to reports, they sold out in a single day, and what came next was anything but happy.

Turns out, some grown-up fans weren’t in it for the fries — or the joy of a plastic Pikachu. Instead, they reportedly bought up dozens of meals, tossed the food, and took off with the cards like Team Rocket on a bender.

Some McDonald’s locations were even left with mountains of uneaten burgers and trash littering the area. As in, literal trash heaps of Happy Meal shame.

The cards — surprise, surprise — started popping up online for resale at hundreds of dollars. In some cases, tens of thousands of yen. Because nothing says “gotta catch ’em all” like profiting off discarded cheeseburgers.

McDonald’s Japan has now pulled the plug on the promo faster than a Magikarp in battle. They’ve apologized, and they’re reportedly working on a plan to limit purchases, ban online orders, and possibly deny service to folks who treat Happy Meals like a Pokémon-flipping business.

As for the kids the promo was actually meant for? They’re still out there, trying to understand why grown-ups are dumpster diving for shiny cards and ruining lunch.