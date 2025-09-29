Listen Live

Four Polite (But Firm) Ways to Shut Down Unsolicited Advice 🙃

Lifestyle
Published September 29, 2025
By Charlie

We’ve all been there: you’re venting to a friend, wrestling with a tough decision, or maybe just trying to survive parenting, work, or life in general… when suddenly someone swoops in with “helpful” advice you never asked for.

Sometimes it’s well-meaning. Sometimes it’s a little condescending. Either way, here are four phrases you can keep in your back pocket the next time you need to shut down unwanted advice — without turning it into a full-blown fight.

1. “Thanks for sharing. I’ll consider it.”

Translation: I will not consider it. But it’s polite, it acknowledges their words, and it gives you an easy exit.

2. “That’s a useful view. I prefer to handle it this way.”

A little more direct, this one shows you heard them but keeps the decision-making squarely in your hands. (Because you’re a grown adult who can, shockingly, make choices.)

3. “I appreciate your input. I already have a plan for how I’ll move forward.”

This is the power move. You’re acknowledging their effort while politely letting them know you’ve got it covered. Confidence level = Beyoncé.

4. “I hear you. If I need more guidance, I’ll reach out.”

This one validates their good intentions but puts a clear boundary in place. Basically: “Thanks, but don’t call me, I’ll call you.”

The Takeaway

Boundaries don’t have to be mean, but they do need to be clear. So the next time someone tells you how you should raise your kids, run your job, or cook your lasagna… try one of these lines. (And then reward yourself with a glass of wine, because handling unsolicited advice gracefully is practically an Olympic sport.) 🍷

