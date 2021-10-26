Listen Live

Politicians Want To Honour Prince!

By Dirt/Divas

The politicians in Minnesota, which is Prince’s home state want to honour the late superstar with a posthumous Congressional Gold Medal.

 

Senator Amy Klobuchar and a Minnesota State representative introduced a resolution to the U.S. Congress to award the state’s most famous musician one of the nation’s highest civilian honours.

 

 

 

The prestigious honour has previously been bestowed on such historic figures as first U.S. President George Washington, American aviation pioneers the Wright Brothers, civil rights icon Rosa Parks, Mother Teresa, and the Dalai Lama.

