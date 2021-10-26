Politicians Want To Honour Prince!

The politicians in Minnesota, which is Prince’s home state want to honour the late superstar with a posthumous Congressional Gold Medal.

Senator Amy Klobuchar and a Minnesota State representative introduced a resolution to the U.S. Congress to award the state’s most famous musician one of the nation’s highest civilian honours.

The world is much cooler because Prince was in it — he touched our hearts & made us want to dance. I am a big Prince fan and was always proud to say he was from MN. I’m introducing legislation to award him the Congressional Gold Medal to honor his memory & contributions. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) October 25, 2021

The prestigious honour has previously been bestowed on such historic figures as first U.S. President George Washington, American aviation pioneers the Wright Brothers, civil rights icon Rosa Parks, Mother Teresa, and the Dalai Lama.