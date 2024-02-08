5 Amazing Pop Albums You Need In Your Collection

They say music is the best way to connect with someone. So, we asked you what your favourite pop albums of all time were, and your answers did not disappoint.

Whether you collect vinyl records or stream your music, we have made a list of the 5 best pop albums that will keep you dancing all night!

ABBA – “Gold: Greatest Hits” (1992)

Kicking off our list, from Sweden is ABBA. The album “Gold: Greatest Hits” is a jackpot if you’re looking for non-stop favourites. With their biggest hits like Dancing Queen and Mamma Mia, this album is perfect if you like dancing and singing along… loudly.

Prince and The Revolution – “Purple Rain” (1984)

An obvious choice for this list is Prince and The Revolution’s “Purple Rain.” Featuring songs like When Doves Cry and Purple Rain, it’s easy to see how this album sold over 25 million copies. Next time you’re at a party, throw this album on the speakers and watch everyone go nuts!

Celine Dion – “Falling Into You” (1996)

Our only Canadian on the list is Celine Dion’s “Falling Into You.” Jam-packed with so many favourites it’s no wonder this was one of your top picks. The emotional charge to this album, mixed with Celine’s iconic power vocals, this album will capture your full attention.

The Beatles – “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” (1967)

This is my favourite on this list. The Beatles legendary album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” is an adventure for your eardrums. The way they experimented on this album is guaranteed to keep you invested from the first track to the last! Plus, we challenge anyone to not sing along to Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds at the top of their lungs.

Michael Jackson – “Thriller” (1982)

The most popular answer was OBVIOUSLY the king of pop himself, Michael Jackson with “Thriller”. It was a groundbreaking album that has sold over 66 million copies. This one has so many hits on it, that you could practically call it his greatest hits album. And let’s be honest with each other it’s impossible not to dance to this one.

These albums are like time machines, taking you back to the best moments in pop music history. From ABBA’s catchy lyrics to Michael Jackson’s groovy beats, these albums will keep you moving all night. Get ready to dance and sing along to these awesome pop hits at your next party!