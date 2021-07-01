Popeyes Is Now Offering ‘I Don’t Know Meal’ For Indecisive People

Figuring out what to have for lunch or dinner just got a little easier.

Popeyes has launched the new “I Don’t Know Meal” for people who can’t decide what they want to eat, according to reports.

According to Popeyes, this is “the perfect meal when your partner doesn’t know what to eat.”

The meal includes the chain’s most popular item, a chicken sandwich, and for a limited time comes with a premium lemonade when you order on the Popeyes app.