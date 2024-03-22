Post Malone and Morgan Wallen Have Teamed Up

The singer took to Instagram this week to share news of a new collab with Country chart-topper, Morgan Wallen. “Let’s go with the real mix this time @morganwallen,” the rapper captioned a clip of him rocking out to the new song, which had reportedly leaked not long before.

The up-tempo break-up tune sent Wallen and Post’s fans into a frenzy with lyrics like “It takes two to break a heart in two / Baby you blame me, and baby I’ll blame you,” before kicking into the chorus with, “I had some help, it ain’t like I can make this kind of mess all by myself / Don’t act like you ain’t help me pull that bottle off the shelf… If you couldn’t tell they say teamwork makes the dream work / Hell I had some help.”

The untitled collab with Wallen isn’t Posty’s first rodeo. He also recently teased a forthcoming collab with Luke Combs titled, “Ain’t Got A Guy For That.”

Dipping his toe in the Country waters is no surprise to his fans as he’s teased the idea of his own Country album for a while now. Seems to us the 28-year-old is closer to making it a reality as he’s taking notes from some of the genre’s most successful singer-songwriters.