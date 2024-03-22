Post Malone and Morgan Wallen Have Teamed Up
Just like many other artists, Post Malone has officially entered his Country era
The singer took to Instagram this week to share news of a new collab with Country chart-topper, Morgan Wallen. “Let’s go with the real mix this time @morganwallen,” the rapper captioned a clip of him rocking out to the new song, which had reportedly leaked not long before.
The up-tempo break-up tune sent Wallen and Post’s fans into a frenzy with lyrics like “It takes two to break a heart in two / Baby you blame me, and baby I’ll blame you,” before kicking into the chorus with, “I had some help, it ain’t like I can make this kind of mess all by myself / Don’t act like you ain’t help me pull that bottle off the shelf… If you couldn’t tell they say teamwork makes the dream work / Hell I had some help.”
The untitled collab with Wallen isn’t Posty’s first rodeo. He also recently teased a forthcoming collab with Luke Combs titled, “Ain’t Got A Guy For That.”
Dipping his toe in the Country waters is no surprise to his fans as he’s teased the idea of his own Country album for a while now. Seems to us the 28-year-old is closer to making it a reality as he’s taking notes from some of the genre’s most successful singer-songwriters.